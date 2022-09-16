“Impossible not to shiver”; David Luiz’s speech in Flamengo’s locker room ‘leaks’ and stirs Nation on the web

This week, Flamengo stamped another decision to be played in this fantastic season. Dorival Jr’s team is now in the fight for the Brasileirão and in the decisions of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores. After hiring Fla’s coach, there was a big change in the locker room.

This change was even more wide open after the Club’s YouTube channel, “Fla TV”, released the backstage of the match against São Paulo. Before the game, David Luiz mentioned the match against Galo in previous stages of the competition and drew praise from fans on the web.

“The game that portrays this competition was the game against Atlético Mineiro. It was the game where everyone thought we were dead, as the teacher mentioned very well today, and we did it here, we relived it in the year. After that game everyone felt who Flamengo is, and we started to believe it ourselves. This competition deserves that spirit, not only everything the fans did, but what we do“, said the defender.

On the web, fans surrendered to the words of Fla’s sheriff: “He’s way above average”, “I totally agree with Davi Luiz”, “Impossible not to shiver”, “This guy really deserves the captain’s belt”, said some netizens. Gabigol also had his speech ‘leaked’ and represented in the lecture.

“Vlove have intelligence. The important thing is to be in the final. It’s not winning by 3,4,5… Obviously, forward! Let’s play like we always played. But, oh… with intelligence“, said the Flamengo striker. Rubro-Negro will now face Corinthians for the decision of the Copa do Brasil.