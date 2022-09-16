In the US, Bolsonaro will have meetings with Poland, Serbia, Ecuador and Guatemala, says Itamaraty | Policy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this Thursday (15) that President Jair Bolsonaro should meet next week in the United States with the heads of state of Poland, Serbia, Ecuador and Guatemala.

Bolsonaro will travel to New York next Monday (19) and will speak on Tuesday morning (20) at the opening of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) (see further below). On the same day, the PL candidate for reelection will return to Brazil.

On his trip to last year’s UN Assembly, among other bilateral meetings, the president met with then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“As in previous years, the President of the Republic, even though he spends very little time in the city [Nova York], he will hold a few meetings, a few bilateral meetings. were planned […] with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, with the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, with the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, and with the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vučić and also, which is a tradition and there is a mutual interest of a conversation with the Secretary-General of the United Nations”, said the secretary of multilateral political affairs, Ambassador Paulino de Carvalho Neto.

The Brazilian delegation that will attend the International Assembly will be headed by President Jair Bolsonaro and will have, among its members, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França.

Itamaraty did not specify which other authorities will make up the Brazilian delegation, nor did it confirm the possible departure of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

Also according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Carlos França will remain in New York until Friday (23), where he will participate in bilateral meetings with other foreign ministers.

Ambassador Paulino de Carvalho informed that the content of the president’s speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly is decided by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, but that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends suggestions.

“Regarding the president’s speech, naturally, the final decision is made by the Presidency of the Republic on which text will be read by the president. But we here at Itamaraty prepare subsidies, make suggestions, compile ideas, make the suggestions that we we consider pertinent and it is ultimately up to the President of the Republic to decide what text he will read,” said Paulino.

According to the ambassador, among the topics presented to the president to be addressed in the speech are: the conflict in Ukraine and the reaction of countries to the post-pandemic world.

In relation to the war, the secretary defended that “what Brazil has been saying since the beginning of the conflict” will be reiterated.

“That we want a solution to this crisis, that the United Nations must play a role, the Security Council in particular, preponderant in the resolution of this conflict, that we defend the territorial integrity of the countries and that we understand that this conflict has to be resolved quickly and by the means that we have at our disposal at the United Nations,” he said.

Regarding the environment, the ambassador said that the promises made at COP 26 in 2021 will be reiterated, including the reduction of illegal deforestation in the Amazon and achieving zero deforestation in 2030.

Asked about the possibility of the president mixing up the role of head of state with that of candidate for reelection in his speech, Paulino reinforced that the decision on the text that will be read at the UN is up to the president, but said he believes that Bolsonaro “will separate the two. stuff”.

“He will separate the two, but at the same time he cannot help but be a candidate for reelection,” he said.

“So, separation is necessary, but it is not always perfect, so it depends on the occasion, on the moment, on the dialogue that leaders have with other leaders, with the press and the electoral process is part of the democratic life of several countries and Brazil is an example of a vibrant democracy in which elections are taken very seriously, and with a lot of competition and I think this is part of the democratic exercise. I even think it is an example that Brazil can set to other countries”, added Paulino.

The UN General Assembly is made up of 193 countries and all members have the same right to voice and vote. The forecast is that this year 130 heads of state and government will be present.

Since 1949, Brazil has been the first country to address the General Assembly debate. The tradition was only interrupted between the years 1952 and 1954 (because other countries signed up earlier on the list of speakers), but it was resumed in 1955.

According to Itamaraty, the diplomatic tradition has its origins in the Cold War period, when European countries refused to deliver speeches before the great powers (United States and Soviet Union), because they preferred to react to the speeches of these two countries. With that, the possibility of opening the pronouncements was offered to Brazil, which accepted.

Bolsonaro will speak after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and after President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi of Hungary.