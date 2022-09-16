India’s Modi Criticizes Putin in Public: ‘Today’s era is not an era of war, and I spoke to you on the phone about it’ | Ukraine and Russia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not the time for war, directly criticizing the Kremlin leader in public for the nearly seven-month conflict in Ukraine.

Share this report via WhatsApp

Share this report via Telegram

Caught in a showdown with the West over the war, Putin has repeatedly asserted that Russia is not isolated because it can count on major Asian powers such as China and India.

But at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Modi made clear his thoughts on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Putin says Russia wants to end Ukraine conflict, but Kiev wants to fight

Putin rejected peace deal with Ukraine at the start of the war: news agency

Putin raises the tone against the West and distributes threats

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I spoke to you on the phone about it,” Modi told Putin at a televised meeting in the ancient Uzbek city of Samarkand.

Modi added that “diplomacy, democracy and dialogue” are the tools needed to resolve disputes. “Peace must be achieved in the future,” he said, welcoming the opportunity to “see closely” Putin’s position.

Modi also highlighted the development of relations with Moscow and its importance for both countries. “I think these relationships are very important. We are friends who have been side by side for decades,” she emphasized.

In this regard, he expressed his conviction that “in the future, relations will only improve and strengthen”, which “will benefit everyone.

Putin told Modi that he understands the Indian leader is worried about the Ukraine issue, but that Moscow is doing everything it can to end the conflict.

“I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, the concerns you constantly express,” Putin said. “We’ll do our best to get this over with as quickly as possible.”

India has become Russia’s second-largest oil buyer after China, as others cut purchases after the invasion.

Putin says Ukraine counteroffensive won’t change his plans

Earlier on Friday, Putin made his first public comments on the counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, which freed more than 8,000 square kilometers from the Russians in six days in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

According to Putin, the recent episodes will not change Russian plans. “Our offensive operation in Donbass is not stopping. They are advancing – not at a very fast pace – but they are gradually conquering more and more territory,” he said during the summit in Uzbekistan.