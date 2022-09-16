Inspired by Grace Kelly, Zendaya’s 2022 Emmy Dress Made in Record Time | Fashion

There was no way around it: the most talked about name in the 2022 edition of the Emmys was Zendaya . Becoming the youngest actress to receive two statuettes in the category “Best Actress in a Drama Series”. Although she won the award at the event known as “the Oscars of television” playing young Rue, her personal style has nothing to do with the character. Quite the opposite, actually.

At 26, the actress is a true fashionista, becoming the poster girl for the Italian brand Valentino. It was even the label that was responsible for signing the dress that the actress wore at the awards, a stunning long black sleeveless, with a bow at the waist. What the public didn’t know is that the play took only a week (!) to complete.

The actress’ stylist Law Roach shared that Valentino had made three dresses for Zendaya, but that they were still unsure which option would be the best. That’s when Roach dreamed of the dress worn by the artist on the Emmy red carpet. “I woke up in the middle of the night and called Valentino, asking them to make this new dress.” Roach said. “It was the last dress we tried on and I have this team to thank immensely. These women work hard and everything is done by hand.”

“We were inspired by the movies of Grace Kelly and Old Hollywood. Zendaya and I also took a lot of inspiration from Valentino’s Fall 1987 collection. There was a red dress that Linda Evangelista wore in an editorial, and we were inspired by the bodice of the dress, but we made it black and the skirt was a lot bigger,” she said.