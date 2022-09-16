Intel decrees ‘end’ of Pentium and Celeron lines in notebooks

This Friday (16th), the Intel confirmed that will close the famous Pentium and Celeron lines for notebooks in 2023. Processors will now be renamed to a generic segment called Intel Processors.

In practice, the lines will continue to exist, however, under a new name. It’s not yet clear how Intel will handle more specific naming, but it looks like, all these low-performance processors will be the Intel Processors.

The company’s strategy seems to focus on the main lines, with the Intel Core, Evo and vPro families. Cores remain the CPUs for home use, while the Evo label encompasses thin and light laptops, and vPro is the platform intended for businesses.

According to Joshn Newman, vice president of Intel’s mobile division, “the new Intel Processors brand will simplify our offering so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their use.”

Although, mix two input lines into a single name can confuse less attentive consumerswho in the expectation of acquiring an Intel Core i5 processor, for example, can buy a low-performance Intel Processor without even realizing it.

the end of an era

First Pentium released in 1993Source: EDN.com/reproduction

Launched in 1993, the Pentium was a great revolution in the world of hardwaresucceeding the famous 486 line, very popular in the early 90’s. The processor used superscalability so that more instructions per cycle were carried out, in addition to bringing a 100 MHz clock, 64-bit bus, etc.

Celeron was launched in 1998 with the premise of continuing the architecture in 86x, however, being destined to low performance computers. The CPU had important differences in L2 cache size, external bus and clocks. However, the low performance made the price of equipment integrated to these processors very low, popularizing the line.