iOS 16: Discover Everything You Can Do on iPhone with Live Objects | Productivity

iOS 16 brought Live Objects, a feature that allows you to select an element of media, copy it to the clipboard or share it in various applications. In this sense, the new function of the iPhone mobile operating system can be useful for transforming files into PNG – that is, leaving them with a transparent background; make stickers and send them on messengers, such as WhatsApp and Telegram; or even customize the cell phone’s Lock screen as you wish. In this way, the feature can replace some apps commonly downloaded on smartphones, such as photo editing and sticker creation.

This iOS 16 novelty works from a combination of the iPhone’s Visual Search system update – which allows you to isolate elements and search from them – and machine learning technologies, which operate from A12 bionic chips. Therefore, it is only available on iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and higher models. Check out how to use Live Objects in three different ways below.

1 of 11 Live Objects: iOS 16 feature allows image elements to be cut and moved freely to customize the Lock and Home Screen — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo Live Objects: iOS 16 feature allows image elements to be cut and moved freely to customize the Lock and Home Screen — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

How to create a PNG image using Live Objects

Step 1. Open your photo gallery and choose the image that has the element you want to copy;

2 of 11 Live Objects is a feature of iOS 16 that can be used in many ways on the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Live Objects is a feature of iOS 16 that can be used in many ways on the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

Step 2. Now tap and press on the element. By doing so, it will be isolated from the rest of the image and a tab with two options will be shown. Then tap “Share”;

3 of 11 Learn how to transform photos into PNG with Live Objects — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Learn how to transform photos into PNG with Live Objects — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

Step 3. Finally, click on the “Save Image” option. Thus, the new photo will be stored in the phone’s gallery in PNG format – that is, without a background – and can be used for basically anything you want, including memes and stickers.

4 of 11 Live Objects on iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Live Objects on iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

How to create a sticker through Live Objects and share on WhatsApp

Step 1. To do this procedure, it is necessary to carry out the previous step by step. Then, after saving the image in PNG, send it to your email so that you can save it on your computer – since the process to create stickers is done by WhatsApp Web;

5 of 11 Learn how to make stickers for WhatsApp using Live Objects in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Learn how to make stickers for WhatsApp using Live Objects in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

Step 2. Now open your email on the computer and find the email with the photo. Then, save it to your PC;

6 of 11 Steps to make stickers with Live Objects in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Step to make stickers with Live Objects in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

Step 3. Now, go to WhatsApp Web, connect your account and then select one of the chats. Once this is done, tap on the paper clips icon, near the text typing bar. A menu will open and then select the “Sticker” option;

7 of 11 Live Objects on iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Live Objects in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

Step 3. The image will be loaded without background automatically. Then, tap the arrow icon to send the sticker to chat;

8 of 11 Learn to make stickers for WhatsApp with Live Objects on iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Learn how to make stickers for WhatsApp with Live Objects on iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

Step 4. Now, just open your WhatsApp on your cell phone, go to the conversation with the sticker and tap on it. Once that’s done, click on the “Add to favorites” option.

9 of 11 liveobject-passo — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa liveobject-passo — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

How to Customize iPhone Lock Screen with Live Objects

Step 1. Tap and press your Lock screen until the option to “Personalize” appears. Then press on it. By doing this, a Lock Screen editing mode will be shown and you will need to tap on the two photos icon;

10 of 11 Steps to put a photo of Live Objects on your iPhone lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Step to put a photo of Live Objects on your iPhone lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

Step 2. Select one of the photos from your gallery. By doing this, the central element of the image will automatically be highlighted on the screen.

11 of 11 Live Objects in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa Live Objects in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Letícia Rosa

with information from CNET and MacRumors.

