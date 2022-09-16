IRS Auction has Xbox One, Apple Watch and other items; know more

THE IRS opened, last Thursday (15), another electronic auction of the year of goods seized or abandoned in airports or border regions. Xbox One video games, Apple Watches, stereos, glasses, cosmetics and other products will be on sale.

In all, there are 104 lots that bring several items grouped into a single set. Minimum bid amounts range from R$40 to R$1.2 million. The cheapest lot consists of two motorcycle tires. In lot 2, for example, you can find 10 Xbox One S and X video games with an initial bid of BRL 5,300 for the entire package. While in Lot 6, there are several bracelets and smart watches, including Apple Watch, at R$ 4,500.

The auctioned items can be consulted here .

According to the schedule of the Revenue, the auction proposals will be received from 1 pm on September 30th. The public session, in order of proposals, will be open for bids at 2:00 pm on the 30th. But, before bidding, interested parties can visit the goods. For this, you need to make an appointment. here .

Also according to the public notice, the auctioned goods will be sold and delivered in the state and conditions in which they are, and the body will not be responsible for any modification or alteration that may be found in the constitution, composition or functioning of the auctioned goods.