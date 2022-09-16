Israel summons Chilean ambassador to explain President Gabriel Boric’s refusal – News

The Israeli government summoned the Chilean ambassador to the country for a “conversation of rebuke”, in protest against the decision of the president of the South American nation, Gabriel Boric, to refuse, last Thursday (15), to receive the Israeli ambassador, Gil Artzyeli, at La Moneda Palace.

“Israel takes seriously the disconcerting and unprecedented behavior of Chile,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “It seriously harms the relations between the countries,” added the official note.

Artzyeli had been summoned to hand over his credentials to the president, but according to Chilean media, Boric would have refused the visit after being informed of the alleged murder of a Palestinian teenager in an Israeli army operation.

According to reports, this fact prompted Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola to inform the ambassador of the president’s decision to delay the presentation of credentials.





In view of this, the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, was summoned to go this Sunday (18) to the headquarters of Israeli diplomacy, for a “conversation of rebuke”, in which Israel’s position on the matter will be presented.

Sources in the Chilean Foreign Ministry confirmed to Efe that, after Boric’s refusal, Chile’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Ximena Fuentes, met with the Israeli ambassador.

The episode generated diplomatic tension between the two countries. Senator Carmen Gloria Aravena, president of the Chile-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group, made up of 14 other senators from different benches, declared that what happened “is not just an affront to a country with which Chile maintains a long and close friendship, but it also jeopardizes bilateral relations”.

Chile is the country with the largest Palestinian community outside the Arab world, with more than 500,000 people.



