“It would fit like a glove”; Palmeiras fans make a bold request to Abel for the classic against Santos

After beating Juventude by 2 to 1, last Saturday (10), Palmeiras, which increased its lead in the lead, which is now 8 points for Internacional, continues its preparation for the classic of Saudade against Santos, which will take place next Sunday (18), at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the 27th round of the national tournament. As there is only one competition until the end of November and there is no athlete suspended for the match against Peixe, Abel Ferreira must go to the field with the best he has.

Therefore, Palmeiras, who will face Santos to increase their lead in the lead, should start the match with the following formation: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez,

Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Bruno Tabata and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. However, the Palmeiras fans once again insisted on social networks so that Abel Ferreira at least relates the great sensation of the base categories: the striker Endrick.

The boy who turned 16 in June and recently signed a 3-year contract with Verdão has been training with the professional almost every week, although he is playing games with Palestra’s Under-20s. Even though Abel has already warned that he will only let the attacker go up after Alviverde lift their 11th national title, the Palmeiras insist on seeing the now professional on the field as soon as possible.

One of the reasons that the fans want Abel to burn stages is that the strikers hired for this season have not yet given the sporting return expected by all. Therefore, Endrick is seen as the player who will decide the important games for Verdão even though he is only 16 years old. “I hope Endrick plays”, said a fan on the Club’s official Twitter page. “Endrick would fit like a glove on this team”said another fanatical fan. Other members of the crowd asked Endrick in the professional as soon as possible: “So, Endrick in the professional when?”, argued.