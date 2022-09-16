ITV’s This Morning was taken off the air in schedule change – get the details

ads

This Morning has been pulled from the Friday morning TV schedule as ITV paves the way for coverage of King Charles’ visit to Wales.

The morning news programme, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Monday through Thursday and Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on Fridays, will not air at its usual 10am time slot but will be replaced by continuous news. .

WATCH: ITV will continue to broadcast coverage of the King’s UK tour

The network’s coverage of Charles’ visit to Cardiff will last until 1:30 pm, when there will be a lunch special from ITV News, before continuing with its usual afternoon TV listings, including Tenable and Tipping Point.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will pay a visit to Wales on Friday as part of their UK tour during the official period of mourning ahead of the Queen’s State Funeral which will take place on Monday 19 December. September.

ITV will continue to show coverage of the King’s UK tour

Meanwhile, This Morning pays tribute to the Queen since Her Majesty’s sad passing on 8 September. Holly and Phillip dedicated each episode to the late monarch, honoring her by speaking to those who worked closely and were lucky enough to spend time with her during her 70-year reign.

The presenters also welcomed a number of current guests and commentators to discuss the events surrounding the monarch’s demise.

During Thursday’s episode, the networks discussed the emotional moment the Queen took part in a Paddington sketch as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay tribute to Her Majesty

This prompted Holly to share with viewers the beautiful tributes her three children, Harry, Chester and Belle, left Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace over the weekend.

The trio added to the tributes and left “beautiful words” with a photo showing their daughter, dressed in a colorful plaid coat, leaning over to place a handwritten card on top of a pretty bouquet of white flowers.

The proud mother shared that Belle’s card read, “I love Winnie the Pooh. I know you prefer Paddington, but I think we can still be friends.”

