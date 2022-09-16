Johnny Deep vs Amber Heard. Judgment will give a movie

If you followed the case of the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Deep, surely at some point in the situation you must have thought: “This would make a movie”.





And you’re right, it’s even going to be a movie.





“Hot Take: The Deep/Heard Trial” will be, according to People, a film about the legal battle and the controversial relationship between the two actors, which will be carried out by Mark Hapka and Megan Davis.





To play Camille Vasquez, Deep’s lawyer, Melissa Marty was chosen and for the role of Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredhoft, Marry Carrig was chosen.





The film was written by Guy Nicolucci and will be directed by Sara Lohman.





It is recalled that in June of this year, Johnny Deep earned more than ten million dollars, after winning the defamation lawsuit against his ex-partner, Amber Heard.

















