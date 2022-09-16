Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case to star in new film Rolling Stone

Titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, a film about the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be released directly on streaming in 2022

One of the biggest controversies of 2022, the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardactors married between 2015 and 2017, will be the main protagonist of the film, according to information from PEOPLE.

with direction of Sara Lohman and script of Guy Nicoluccithe production is called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The cast has Mark Hapka (Johnny Depp), Megan Davis (Amber Heard), Melissa Marty (Camille Vasquezlawyer of depp) and Marry Carrig (Elaine Bredehoftlawyer of heard).

released by the studio MarVista Entertainmentgives Fox Entertainment, hot take will debut on the streaming platform tube on September 30, 2022. “With our partners at SeaVistaThis one Original tube was accelerated into production to capture a timely look at a story that has become part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched in the headlines over the summer,” he said. Adam LewinsonCCO of tube (via PEOPLE).

Judgment between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, USA. During the process, more than 100 hours of witness statements were heard, in addition to recorded audio and live testimonies of depp and heard, according to the CNN Brazil.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the actress is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” It is worth remembering how the ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.