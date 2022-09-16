Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Trial Will Become a TV Movie







Photo: Publicity / Court TV / Modern Popcorn

The infamous libel trial between ex-couple Johnny Depp (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) and Amber Heard (“Aquaman”) is being turned into a telefilm. Titled “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial”, the production is being developed for the American platform Tubi, the Fox network streaming.

The telefilm will feature Mark Hapka (“Dangerous Passion”) as Depp, Megan Davis (“Famous”) as Heard, Melissa Marty (“Station 19”) as Camille Vasquez (Depp’s attorney), and Mary Carrig (“Worst”). Birthday Ever”) as Elaine Bredehoft (Heard’s attorney).

Written by Guy Nicolucci (“Late Night with Conan O’Brien”), “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial” will depict the couple’s tumultuous relationship in and out of court, and will be directed by Sara Lohman (“Off the Grid”).

The trial concluded on June 1, with the jury ruling that Heard had indeed defamed Depp in a Washington Post editorial in 2018, while the actor was convicted of defaming her through his former attorney. Between what the two were ordered to pay, Heard owed Depp about $10 million, but appealed the decision.

“‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason,” said Adam Lewinson, director of content at Tubi. “With our production partners MarVista, this original production has been accelerated to capture a timely look at a story that has become part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched in the headlines over the summer.”

Production was really accelerated, because “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial” already premieres on September 30 on Tubi.

