Jorginho can repeat team against Náutico; probable lineup

Vasco ended on Thursday afternoon the preparation for the match against Náutico, which takes place on Friday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in São Januário. Coach Jorginho can repeat the team that was on the field in the previous round, in the defeat to Grêmio.

For the game against Náutico, Vasco will not have any absence besides the duo Gabriel Dias and Riquelme, who are recovering after surgeries, and the defender Miranda, still suspended by Conmebol. The rest of the squad is available to the coach.

Although Eguinaldo has returned from the Brazilian under-20 team, Raniel will be the starter in attack this Friday. Figueiredo and Gabriel Pec, options for the wings, start on the bench.

Vasco’s probable lineup is: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira and Raniel.

Despite the defeat in Porto Alegre, coach Jorginho praised Vasco’s performance away from home and pointed out just a few flaws that needed to be corrected. In fact, in addition to the goal, the team had at least two great chances to score the second.

Vasco and Náutico face each other this Friday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in São Januário, for the 30th round of Série B of the Brasileirão.