Judge of the 9th Court determines that the action on the suspension of Vitória’s organization be redistributed | ba

The request for an injunction made by the Public Ministry of Bahia (MP-BA) to prohibit the presence of Torcida Organizada Os Imbatíveis, from Vitória, in the stadiums remains without judgment. This Thursday, the 9th Court of Consumer Relations of Salvador claimed impossibility of judging the case and determined the redistribution of the process.

The decision comes after judge Ana Cláudia Silva Mesquita, from the 3rd Consumer Relations Court, responded to the MP’s request and prohibited the presence of the Bamor Organized Fans, from Bahia, in places where sporting events take place across the country.

According to the decision of Judge Antônio Marcelo Oliveira Libonati, of the 9th Court, as there is a connection between the two actions against the organized parties, they should be brought together for judgment in the 3rd Court, given the “evident risk of conflicting decisions”.

According to the decision, fans are prohibited from attending stadiums wearing elements that identify them as members of Bamor, such as any clothing, caps, banners, flags or the like. They must also maintain a distance of 3,000 meters from the surroundings of the game venues.

The court also ordered the closing of Bamor’s headquarters, preventing the holding of events and the concentration of fans, in the two days prior to the games. In case of non-compliance with the measure, the organizer will receive a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand.

The measure came after a fight between fans, earlier this month, which left three people injured; 54 were taken to the Flagrant Central and two were arrested for attempted murder.

The closing of Bamor’s headquarters was also determined, preventing the holding of events and the concentration of fans, even without using elements indicative of the organized crowd, in the two days prior to the games of the Bahia. According to the determination, Bamor must present within five days the updated list of its members. Any failure to comply with any determinations generates a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand “.

Understand the fight in São Caetano

A fight between fans from Bahia and Vitória left people injured in the early afternoon of September 4, a Sunday, in the neighborhood of São Caetano, in Salvador. According to the Civil Police, 54 people were taken to the Flagrantes Central; the agency had initially disclosed 53 people. The confusion happened hours before Rubro-Negro faced ABC, in Barradão, for Série C of the Brazilian Championship.

THE Police have charged two people with attempted murder. The owner of the car responsible for hitting some people during the confusion is at large.

The injured were identified as Alexandre Cerqueira Franco, Marcelino Ferreira Barreto Neto and Lucas Queiroz da Silva. The three people are Bahia fans. Marcelino Ferreira Barreto Neto is the manager of the organized Bamor and one of those responsible for the attack on the club’s bus, in February this year.

These two fans who will answer for attempted murder would have participated directly in the aggression, after the people hit by the car were already injured and on the ground.