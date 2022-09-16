Judgment involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to be made into a movie; meet the cast

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be the subject of the movie “Hot take: The Depp/Heard trial”, which is being developed for the Fox streaming, Tubi, which is not available in Brazil. In the United States, the films will be available at the end of the month, on September 30th.

Directed by Sara Lohman and scripted by Guy Nicolucci, “Hot take” has no known names in its cast. Johnny will be played by Mark Hapka, from “Days of our lives”, while Amber will be played by Megan Davis (“Alone in the Dark”).

Melissa Marty (“Station 19”) will play Camille Vasquez, the actor’s attorney, while Mary Carrig (“Law & Order: True Crime”) will take on the role of Elaine Bredehoft, responsible for the actress’ defense.

In addition to addressing the process that ended in July, the feature will address the couple’s controversial relationship, which ended with accusations of moral and physical abuse by the actress against her ex-husband.

Amber was found guilty of statements made in an article written in The Washington Post, in which she accused Depp of abuse. In the decision, the jury determined that the actress would have to compensate her ex-husband in US$ 15 million (equivalent to R$ 71.9 million). But Amber will pay just over $8 million.

The jury’s decision split the damages into $10 million as compensatory measures for defaming Depp and a further $5 million as punitive measures. This last value was reduced, at the end of the reading of the verdict, by Judge Penney Azcarate. Following the maximum ceiling for punitive damages in the state, the amount dropped to US$ 350 thousand.

Furthermore, Depp was also sentenced to $2 million for defaming Amber Heard. Thus, the value of US$ 15 million was reduced to US$ 8.35 million. Regarding Heard’s lawsuit against Depp, the actor was found guilty on one of three counts. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star will have to pay $ 2 million (equivalent to R$ 9.5 million) in moral damages to his ex-wife. Amber had sought damages in the amount of $100 million.

Both parties appealed the court decision.