Keke Palmer, from “No! Don’t Look!”, wants to play the Rogue in the Marvel Universe: “Let’s go!”

Although it has not yet been confirmed in any production, Anna Marie LeBeauMore known as vampireone of the X-Men’s most beloved mutants, is due to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actress and singer Keke Palmer is willing to take the job.

In her social networks, Keke, who can currently be seen on the big screen as one of the protagonists of “No! Jordan Peeleshared a video in which a netizen listed reasons for the actress to be a good option for the role of Rogue, which in the comics often rivals Carol Danversa captain marvellived by Brie Larson. “Come on, agent,” joked the actress in the caption, encouraging her managers to get her the role.

Come on agentttttttt https://t.co/ErAEz6hWxt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 15, 2022

For those who don’t remember, the actress Anna Paquinfrom the series “True Blood”, was responsible for giving life to the mutant in the first trilogy of the X-Men for the movies, released between 2000 and 2004. She also returned as Rogue in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” , 2014, and made Bryan Singerthe director of the film, experienced a wave of fury from fans when he announced that she had been cut from the final version of the film.

After the movie’s theatrical release, which included a second appearance by Rogue at the end of the story – a failed attempt to assuage the mutant fan’s frustration – a new version of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” arrived. the shops. Renamed the “Rogue Cut”, the “new” film gained about twenty minutes longer and included all the scenes with Rogue that were excluded from the original cut. To this day, many dismiss the version taken to theaters as the official one.

