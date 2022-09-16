Kevin Feige Justifies Gorr’s Look Change For Thor: Love and Thunder

Gorr, one of Thor’s greatest enemies, has finally made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut through Thor: Love and Thunderplayed by Christina Bale.

Being an adaptation, not all character details were put into the feature film, for example, the movie Gorr doesn’t have tentacles on his head and doesn’t wear a black cloak.

In an interview with The Direct, the head of Marvel, Kevin Feigejustified the change from Gorr’s view to Thor: Love and Thunder saying they needed to do this so they wouldn’t lose Bale’s features with too much makeup in the CGI.

“Gorr the Butcher of the Gods looks amazing in the comics. We wanted to take advantage of that. But if we had done this exact translation, we would have lost all Christian. So we decided early on that we didn’t want him to be a motion capture character. There are amazing ways to do that, but with this particular actor in this particular character, Taika really believed, with good reason, that we could achieve that with makeup.”

Christian Bale Was Out of Muscles to Play Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder

According to ComicBook, Christian Bale told a press conference about his preparation for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor said he was worried when he saw the images of Gorr, as he had just come out of a movie in which he didn’t need to be muscular and might not achieve the villain’s look in the allotted time.

“I was coming out of a movie where you had to be kind of muscleless. And then I saw the images and I thought, ‘Well, that’s not going to be possible…’ He looked just like the comics physically. And I said, ‘Well, you know, that’s not going to be possible in the state I’m in.’

There was another problem, the time it would take Bale to get to Australia to shoot Love and Thunder.

“We literally had three days between me finishing a movie and going to Australia for quarantine and other preparations. I usually like to have a lot more time between them, but the pandemic has made things work that way.”

Thor: Love and Thunder has direction of Taika Waititi. The film shows Thor facing a threat that wants to wipe out all the gods in the universe.

The film’s cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ is available.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.