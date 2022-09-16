Kim Kardashian is named the internet’s most ‘negative’ celebrity; Selena Gomez is the most ‘positive’ – Who

+



Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The website sciencehappiness.com recently shared a study of the top 10 influencers on social media. Through an analysis of interactions and posts, they ranked the most positive and negative celebrities in the media. “We analyzed 1,000,000 tweets about the top 10 influencers. Here’s what we’ve learned about what it takes to be a positive or negative influencer,” they wrote on the site.

The 10 influencers chosen for the study were: Selena Gomez, Dwayne “The Rock”, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian.

POSITIVES

Selena Gomez (Photo: WireImage)

“Selena Gomez is the most positive influencer: according to our data, Selena is at the top of the list when it comes to Twitter positivity. About 38% of all tweets are from social media users talking or responding to Selena, are positive. Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all this positivity is directed specifically at Selena, but it does show that, in general, people are quite positive when her name comes up.”

In 2nd place was Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, with 36% positive mentions; followed by Katy Perry third with 35%; Taylor Swift (33%) and 5th Ariana Grande (30%).

NEGATIVES

Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kim was not only last on the list of positives, but first on the list of negatives. “According to our data, Kim tops the list when it comes to negativity on Twitter. About 33% of all tweets, from Twitter users talking to or responding to Kim Kardashian, are negative. This shows that Kim can invoke a strong emotional reaction in people”, says the study. Above Kim in the score are

Cristiano Ronaldo appears as the second ‘most negative’ star on the list, with 32% of negative mentions, followed by Kylie Jenner, justin Bieber and Rihanna.