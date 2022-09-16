Lancôme presents the new campaign with actress and brand ambassador Julia Roberts

Lancôme’s new campaign brings the message of happiness, now starring actress and brand ambassador, Julia Roberts, for a new fragrance La Vie est de Parfun. Lancôme proposes a call to reconnect with happiness, immediately, through global and local actions to bring the public closer to the brand’s purpose with the mantra: “Life is what you make of it. Make her more beautiful now.” With urban interventions and events in São Paulo, the brand also created a special page on its website entitled: “Feliz Agora” which was launched today, September 16, and a talk with specialists. The page has texts that will be available weekly to encourage readers to look for small ways to bring more happiness into their lives.

Brazil was one of the countries to participate in the Lancôme ‘Global Happiness’ survey, carried out by Ipsos, which had 30 participating countries. Among them, 1,000 Brazilians, having a result that shows that the happiness index of Brazilians dropped from 81% to 63% in 10 years. The new campaign La Vie Est Belle proposes an invitation for people to be happy now and to believe that life is beautiful.

Last Thursday (15), in São Paulo, at Palacio Tangará, the local event of La Vie Est Belle took place. The party was attended by 300 guests, a concert by singer Duda Beat and a Pink Carpet. Presenter Rafa Kalimann, Silvia Braz, and actress Sheron Menezzes, among other influencers, were present.

This Friday (16), Lancôme invites the public to experience moments of happiness in a show of Dança das Águas, with light shows, music and holographic projections. The show takes place in São Paulo, at the Ibirapuera fountain, starting at 6 pm.

On September 26, the first day of Fashion Week in Paris, the biggest event in the history of La Vie Est Belle will take place. Lancôme invited 1,500 people from all over the world, for a moment of celebration of immediate happiness, 30 Brazilians will be present, among them the digital influencer, Silvia Braz, the presenter and digital influencer, Rafa Kalimann, and the actress, Sheron Menezzes.

La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfumin Lancomeis available in four volumes, 30ml, 50ml, 75ml and 100ml, with suggested prices of R＄ 369.00, R＄ 549.00, R＄ 699.00 and R＄ 739.00, respectively.

Featured Photo: Julia Roberts:Reproduction/Instagram