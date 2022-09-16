Leak reveals the new lineup of the Justice League of theaters

New Justice League of theaters will have the return of Superman by Henry Cavill. The Batman of the group can be played by Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson.

Image: Reproduction | Disclosure

A new batch of alleged DCEU leaks were recently posted on the website’s DCEUleaks page. reddit . Among the leaked information is the new lineup of the Justice League in theaters.

Unlike a leak from months ago, which showed Batman from Michael Keaton and the Batgirl of Leslie Gracethe next big-screen Justice League won’t have the Batkeaton or Batgirl and will feature Superman from Henry Cavill.

Regarding Batman, the rumor points out that the role should be between Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinsonof the movie The Batman. THE Warner Bros. would be thinking about the possibility of putting Batpattinson in the DCEU.

Check out what the next Justice League movie should look like:

“Superman (Henry Cavill)

Batman (Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson)

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)

Shazam (Zachery Levi)

Aquaman (Jason Momoa)

Flash (Barry Allen and a new actor)

Green Archer

Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett)

Hawkwoman

Green Lanterns (both Hal Jordan & John Stewart)

Supergirl (Sasha Calle)

Martian Manhunter (new actor playing him).”

What did you think of this training? Comment on our social networks.

Cyborg must disappear in the new DCEU, which will be introduced at the end of The Flash. The reason is because the actor who played the robotic hero had quarreled with WB executives.

Anyone who missed the superhero Blue Beetle and the antihero Black Adam in Justice League, know that these two will join the Justice Society of America, the leak reveals.

You can check out all the new DCEUleaks leaks by clicking this link.

The new Justice League movie does not yet have a release date.

In the meantime, you can watch it right now on the streaming service of HBO Max to long Justice League and Justice League by Zack Snyder.

Follow the DC Legacy and know all the dcnauts movies.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast: