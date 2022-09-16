Liverpool aim to sign Brazilian midfielder for January 2023

Liverpool got off to an uneven start in both the Premier League and Champions League in the 2021-22 season.

After making important signings in this last window, such as midfielders Arthur and Fábio Carvalho and forward Darwin Núñez, the Liverpool is already starting to think of names to reinforce Jürgen Klopp’s squad starting in January. One of them is the Portuguese-Brazilian midfielder Matheus Nunes24, newcomer to Wolverhampton.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, on the blog “Mercado da Bola” of the UOL portal, Liverpool should make a proposal for the player in the winter transfer window, which opens in January 2023, shortly after the end of the Qatar World Cup. Representatives for the Reds have been closely following the athlete earlier this season.

Matheus Nunes was bought by Wolverhampton from Sporting, from Portugal, for 45 million euros (approximately R$253 million at the current price), plus 5 million euros for goals defined in the contract. The player fights for a place in the Portugal group that goes to Qatar in November.

Liverpool have two other names on the agenda in the window

In addition to Matheus Nunes, midfielder Enzo Fernández, from Benfica, and striker Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund, are also in Liverpool’s sights. The Reds are only seventh in the Premier League and second in Group A of the Champions League.