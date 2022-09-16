Liverpool think of Portuguese-Brazilian to strengthen midfield in 2023

Even having hired Arthur, on loan from Juventus, on the last day of the European summer market, Liverpool intends to invest heavily to strengthen the midfield in 2023. The initial idea was to hire only in June, but internally, it has already discusses the possibility of bringing the decision forward to January.

A newcomer to Wolverhampton, Matheus Nunes is one of the names at the top of German Jurgen Klopp’s list of preferred targets. The 24-year-old Portuguese-Brazilian, who was sold by Sporting in August for €45 million + €5 million for goals, has been closely monitored and evaluated for months. The adaptation process in the Premier League is seen as an important point for the deal to come out.

The increasingly close and trusting relationship between the Portuguese businessman Jorge Mendes, who manages the ex-sportinguist’s career, with the new sporting director of the reds, the Englishman Julian Ward, also weighs in favor of the eventual negotiation. Both led the popular transfer of Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez – traded by Benfica in exchange for 75 million euros + 25 million euros for goals.

Highlight of Benfica this season, Enzo Fernández is also on the rise behind the scenes at Liverpool. The 21-year-old Argentinian arrived at the Portuguese club in June, bought from River Plate for €10 million + €8 million for goals, and had the entire deal brokered by Mendes, along with Argentine agent Eugenio López. He currently has a release clause of 120 million euros.

Jude Bellingham, a reference for Borussia Dortmund, is another potential reinforcement for the sector. Revealed by Birmingham City, the 19-year-old Englishman, who has been in German football for three seasons, pleases a lot – on and off the coaching staff. But there is a significant obstacle: it is valued at more than 100 million euros.

In addition to Arthur, who has played only one official game so far, Klopp’s team currently has the following midfield options: Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcântara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson and Oxlade -Chamberlain.