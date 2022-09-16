Lula promises ‘social security’ to app service employees

Presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) went to Montes Claros accompanied by candidates for the government of Minas Gerais, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) and Andr Quinto (PT); Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD) (photo: Luiz Ribeiro/EM/DA Press)

Presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) declared this Thursday (15/9), in Montes Claros, in the north of Minas, that he intends, if elected, to guarantee social security security for application workers.

“We held a meeting with the Spanish government to try to understand how we can generate jobs with application companies. People who work with delivery think they are individual entrepreneurs, but they have no rights, they have no social security. If the bike or motorbike breaks, they get nothing,” he said.

He said that Brazil needs to learn from Spain on the issue of the right to the delivery worker by application.

“We are going to learn how to ensure that these people have the minimum of social security, the minimum of rights. We are even going to sit down with the app companies so that workers get to know the algorithms and people can decide how their work is going to be. Today we have an invisible businessman, nobody knows who or who they are. We went to learn from those who have already done it”, she said, without giving further details.