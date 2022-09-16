Margot Robbie is seen crying as she leaves Cara Delevingne’s house

Admin 57 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Actress Margot Robbie was spotted leaving her friend and actress Cara Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood, United States. In the photo, the artist is seen shaken and crying,

” READ MORE

metropolises

All about politics, health, justice, behavior, entertainment. Check out the most relevant facts from the country and the world in real time

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Drew Barrymore reveals that as a child, his mother allowed drugs, but not sweets: – I had to hide the chocolates

Yet another shocking revelation about motherhood in Hollywood. Actress Drew Barrymore went to podcast from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved