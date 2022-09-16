Margot Robbie is seen in tears after visiting Cara Delevingne’s house



Margot Robbie Cara Delevingne Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

In images released by the Daily Mail, Margot Robbie was photographed leaving Cara Delevingne’s home in West Hollywood, California. In the clicks, it is possible to see that the actress had a visible emotional shock.

In addition, the protagonist of the live-action “Barbie” demonstrated the distressed expression and seemed to wipe the tears from her face, as she prepared to travel to Los Angeles International Airport.

Check out Margot Robbie’s clicks below

Margot Robbie visited Cara Delevingne after erratic behavior, but left the model’s home distressed and visibly shaken.



The state of Cara Delivingne

Rumors suggest that the condition Margot was in was a result of her visit hours earlier to Cara Delevingne’s house. Poppy Delevingne, sister of the actress, was also at her residence.

Even Delevingne has been causing concern in fans and family with his latest appearances. Among them, the one who was seen barefoot and looking confused at an airport. It is speculated that she was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

I’m just in shock at the Cara Delevingne situation… how did she get so lost? she was one of the highest paid models in the WORLD. she worked with Karl Largerfeld, made a lot of badass movies… when she showed up at that event with megan the stalion she was already sick, but



In fact, a close friend of the star told British newspaper The Sun: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been piling up for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved,” he began.

Finally, he added that there is the possibility of some intervention. “There’s talk of organizing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she needs,” he concluded.