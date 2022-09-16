Mário Bittencourt admits that he will talk to Thiago Neves around the Flu in 2023

One of the idols in the recent history of Fluminense has a chance to return to the club in 2023. During the live on Casimiro’s channel, the tricolor president, Mário Bittencourt, admitted that he will talk to the midfielder at the end of the season about a possible return next year .

– We met at Rock In Rio over the weekend. A great friend I made. We worked together when I was the club’s lawyer and he was our biggest idol. Sometimes we talk that he wants to come back, wants to make a final here at Fluminense. We will let these final games pass and at the end of the year we will talk again – said Mário Bittencourt, adding:

– I said that at the end of the year we will talk again so that, who knows, you can finish at your house, that I know you like it, that you have this dream. We always talk about this subject. Calmly, calmly and you know that I admire you as a great player and a great guy – completed Mário to Thiago himself, who commented on the match against Corinthians on the Casimiro channel.

For Fluminense, Thiago Neves was champion of the 2007 Copa do Brasil and the 2012 Brazilian Championship. He also participated in the 2008 Libertadores campaign, taking the runner-up, but scoring three goals in the decision against LDU (EQU).