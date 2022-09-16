Marvel Officially Announces New Scarlet Witch Solo Series

Scarlet Witch is one of the most famous characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, having a large fan base, however, it has been a few years since the character has received her solo magazine.

READ TOO!

But it looks like that issue has come to an end, as Marvel Comics has announced that a new Scarlet Witch standalone series is coming to the comics.

The new series will be written by Steve Orlando, who previously wrote the character in Darkhold designed by artist Sara Pichelli. In addition to the colorization by Matt Wilson, who promises not to draw the character with light skin (a mistake, unfortunately, common in some stories, including the MCU).

Check out the cover of the new magazine and, below, what Marvel itself says we can expect from this new story:

“Following her redemption in the pages of X-MEN: JUDGMENT OF MAGNETO (2021), Wanda is reborn as the hero the Marvel Universe needs her to be! Making the most of her fresh start, Wanda uses her powers in a new and glorious way and embraces a new calling to help those who need it most. Experience one of the most powerful magic users on the planet at her best in the series that Scarlet Witch fans have been asking for! There is a door that only appears to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is a mysterious witch shop. Friend or foe, human or not – if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will find the Scarlet Witch! Wanda Maximoff is used to hitting rock bottom – and now that she’s finally found peace, she’s pledged all her power to help others who are languishing. But when a woman falls through Wanda’s door with a terrifying story of a city gone mad, Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat!

That is, Wanda will open a magic shop and help people who need her help, as a kind of magical urban hero, until a mysterious person makes her embark on a great story.

The magazine is scheduled to hit newsstands (American, no date to officially arrive in Brazil) on January 4, 2023. Until then, more details will emerge, as well as new photos and previews.

Stay tuned here on Marvel’s Legacy so you don’t miss any news!

In the meantime, check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!