Mass grave with more than 440 bodies found in Izium, Ukraine, police say

Reuters – https://istoe.com.br/author/reuters/ 09/15/2022 – 19:32

(Reuters) – Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave with more than 440 bodies in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces, a regional police official said on Thursday, adding that some of those people were killed. by bombing and air strikes.

Serhiy Bolvinov, chief investigator of the Kharkiv region police, told Sky News that forensic investigations will be carried out on all bodies.

“I can say that it is one of the biggest cemeteries in a big city in liberated areas… 440 bodies were buried in one place,” Bolvinov said.

“Some died from artillery fire… some died from air strikes,” he said. Thousands of Russian soldiers fled Izium over the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed Russia and compared the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev, in the early stages of the invasion by Russian forces in late February. Ukraine and its western allies have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in the country.

“Russia is leaving death behind everywhere and must be held accountable,” Zelenskiy said in a video speech.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it targets civilians or has committed war crimes.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski)

((Translation by the São Paulo Newsroom))

REUTERS PB