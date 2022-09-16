Maya Hawke is dating musician Spencer Barnett

ads

Actress Maya Hawke is one of Hollywood’s many rising stars and plays the lead protagonist in the 2022 American black comedy Do Revenge, alongside Camila Mendes and Sophie Turner. The daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya’s regular role as Robin on Netflix’s Stranger Things has cemented her place in pop culture history. Unlike her passionate character on the show, does Maya have a real-life romantic interest?

Here’s everything we know about who Maya Hawke is dating, he explained.

Source: Getty ImagesWho is Maya Hawke dating?

Like many celebrities, Maya prefers to be private about her love life. However, she couldn’t resist showing off a PDA with her boyfriend Spencer Barnett on February 14, 2022. The Daily Mail captured some photos of the couple kissing and generally having fun as they walked the streets of New York City.

Spencer, like Maya, seems to share a passion for music and is currently performing on tour. The Daily Mail also notes that Spencer is the son of Shaklee Corporation CEO Roger Barnett and former Manhattan District Attorney Sloan Barnett. While it’s unclear how the pair may have met, Spencer appears to be friends with Maya’s brother Levon, which could explain how they became close.

Source: Getty ImagesMaya has been linked to several men in the past, including Tom Sturridge.

Maya previously dated Sandman star Tom Sturridge in July 2020. This relationship caused quite a stir due to their age difference (Hawke was 22 and Sturridge was 35). The pair were frequently seen in New York City until approximately January 2022. Tom is known for his previous relationship with actress Sienna Miller, with whom he has a son.

Before Tom, in February 2019, Maya would have a relationship with Rolling Stone President and COO Gus Wenner. At the time, Maya posted a cute Instagram post of the two together, but fans noticed that they had split shortly after. She also hinted that her album “Blush”, released in June 2020, contained references to relationship struggles in her life.

Source: Getty ImagesWhat is Maya Hawke’s sexuality?

In 2019, fans were pleasantly surprised when Maya’s Stranger Things character Robin was revealed to be a lesbian. She told Indie Wire that Robin’s sexuality changed during filming. “During filming, we started to feel that she and [Steve] shouldn’t be together, and that she’s gay. Even when I go back and watch previous episodes, it feels like the most obvious decision of all.”

She added: “The Duffer brothers and I, and Shawn Levy had a lot of conversations during filming and it wasn’t until we were shooting episodes four and five, I think, that we made the final decision,” she said. “It was kind of a collaborative conversation, and I’m really, really happy with how it turned out.”

Source: Netflix

Although Maya didn’t comment on her own sexuality at the time, she said, “Sometimes we can empathize with people on screen that we normally wouldn’t empathize with in real life. people fell in love with Robin and that helped them fall in love with girls who love girls and boys who love boys.”

Stranger Things seasons 1 through 4 are currently streaming on Netflix.

