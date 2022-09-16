Microsoft Edge for Android gains feature to block video ads

Internet ads are a necessary evil. After all, there is no such thing as a free lunch. However, some websites and platforms abuse the display of advertisements. For example, some sites clog their pages so much with ads that it’s hard to find the content. Every two paragraphs of text, a barrage of intrusive ads. If you try to leave the page, one more ad to close before leaving.

The scenario doesn’t change much on video platforms. YouTube, for example, displays two ads before each video. In long videos, ads are spread across the entire video. Including, the YouTube is testing the possibility of showing 5 ads at once before each video!

Well, if you use the Microsoft Edge browser for Android, we have good news. The version distributed on the Canary channel (trial version) was updated this week with a new feature called Edge Block Video Ads. This feature is designed to block video ads on the mobile browser version of Microsoft.

Microsoft Edge for Android already performs some ad blocking due to integration with the tool AdBlock Plus. Edge Block Video Ads are assumed to work in conjunction with AdBlock Plus ad blocking and disable video ads that go unnoticed.

The Edge Block Video ads function can be enabled in the Microsoft Edge Canary app by typing edge://flags in the address bar and performing a search for some video..

If the test is well received on the Canary channel, the feature will likely roll out to the final version of Microsoft Edge for Android in the near future. It’s unclear whether video ad blocking is planned for the iOS or Windows versions of Microsoft’s browser. But there are already several extensions that block ads, such as the aforementioned AdBlock Plus. Do you use any ad blockers there?