MP investigates Allan Turnowski’s cell phone disappearance | Rio de Janeiro



Allan Turnowski was head of the Civil Police between 2010 and 2011 – Marcos Porto/Agencia O Dia

Allan Turnowski was Chief of the Civil Police between 2010 and 2011Marcos Porto/O Dia Agency

Published 09/15/2022 21:11 | Updated 09/15/2022 21:25

Rio – The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) investigates the course given to a cell phone belonging to delegate Allan Turnowski, arrested last Friday (9) for the Águia na Cabeça action. Turnowski is accused of criminal organization and involvement with the animal game.

On the day of the action, agents from the Public Ministry’s Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) even seized cell phones at Allan’s house, but did not find the device in question. According to prosecutors, the delegate reported that he lost him in an election campaign – he is a candidate for federal deputy for the Liberal Party (PL).

However, analyzes by the Public Ministry showed that, at 11 pm on the eve of the arrest, the cell phone was in a coverage area in the Barra da Tijuca region, which covers Turnowski’s residential address, indicating that he arrived home with the device. The arrest was made eight hours later, which, for the Public Ministry, is an indication that the cell phone was not lost.

The device is targeted by the MP because it was used by Allan Turnowski to exchange messages with partners in crime, especially with the delegate Maurício Demétrio, to whom he said “We are the same CPF”, in an audio message included in the process.

Since his arrest, three habeas corpus requests have been filed by his defense, however, all three requests for release have been denied. In the penultimate request, judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, from the 7th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, decided in favor of the defendant to transfer him to a room of the General Staff, due to his training in Law.

However, the magistrate denied the transfer of Turnowski from the Constantino Cokótos Public Prison, in Niterói, Metropolitan Region, to the military unit of the Fire Department of the Secretary of State for Civil Defense and to the Special Prison Battalion of the PM, thus requesting the State Penitentiary Administration (SEAP) to provide improvised accommodation in the jail where he is located to serve as the General Staff Room.