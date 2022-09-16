NASA robot finds organic molecules on Mars

“The presence of these molecules is considered a potential biosignature,” says NASA about the discovery of the Perseverance robot.

support the 247

ICL

(ANSA) – NASA’s Perseverance rover has found rocks on the surface of Mars that contain organic molecules.

The compounds were found in fragments of a meter-high ridge called “Wildcat” and located in Jezero Crater, which billions of years ago housed the delta of a now extinct river.

According to NASA, Perseverance wore down the rock’s surface to analyze it with an instrument called “Sherloc”, an acronym for Living Environments Scanner with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals, but which also references the famous story character. of detective Sherlock Holmes.

“Sherloc analysis indicates that the samples have a class of molecules correlated to those of sulphide minerals. Sulfide minerals found in sedimentary rocks can provide significant information about the aqueous environment in which they formed,” says NASA.

Organic molecules are compounds made up mainly of carbon and which usually include oxygen and hydrogen atoms, but which can also contain other elements such as nitrogen, phosphorus and sulfur.

“The presence of these molecules is considered a potential biosignature, that is, a substance or structure that may be evidence of past life, but which may also have been produced without the presence of life,” the agency adds.

Organic molecules are possible “bricks” in the construction of biological molecules, but they can also form through chemical reactions.

In 2013, the Curiosity rover had already found evidence of organic matter in rock dust samples, as had Perseverance, more recently, in Jezero crater itself.

The difference, according to NASA, is that this time, the discovery took place in an area where, in the distant past, sediments and salts were deposited in a lake where life may have existed.

“In the distant past, the sand, mud and salts that now make up the Wildcat Crest sample were deposited under conditions where life may have thrived,” said Ken Farley, Perseverance Project Scientist.

“The fact that organic matter was found in a sedimentary rock – the type known to preserve fossils of ancient life on Earth – is important. However, as capable as the instruments aboard Perseverance are, new conclusions will have to wait until the sample to return to Earth”, he pointed out.

NASA plans to send a mission to retrieve the samples collected by Perseverance by the end of the decade.

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.