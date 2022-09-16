NASA will make another attempt to launch the Artemis 1 moon mission

NASA, the US space agency, has announced that it will make a new launch attempt for the Artemis 1 mission on September 27. The mission would mark the agency’s return to the Moon after the Apollo project in 1972.

Despite having no crew, the flight is intended to test the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule – which will transport astronauts in the future. The launch had already been delayed 2 times due to technical problems, the 1st on August 29th and the 2nd on September 3rd.

However, the retry will depend on the engineering teams’ success in completing a test on the rocket’s fuel tank.

“The agency will conduct demo testing no earlier than Wednesday, September 21, and has updated its application for a September 27 release opportunity, with a potential October 2 backup opportunity under review.”said in a statement.

Here are the scheduled test times:

September 27: 70-minute launch window will open at 11:37 am local time (12:37 pm ET). Estimated end of mission on November 5th;

October 2 (possible 2nd window): 109-minute launch window opens at 2:52 pm (3:52 pm ET). Landing forecast on November 11.

The Artemis 1 mission promises to mark NASA’s return to the Moon after the Apollo project in 1972. The mission is expected to last 6 weeks, the longest time ever recorded without docking. Artemis 1 will travel around the far side of the Moon and will position satellites for future experiments.

This mission is part of a NASA project to return humans to lunar soil. The expectation is that by 2026, in its phase 3, the agency will carry out a manned trip and take the 1st woman and the 1st person of color to the Moon.