Netflix launches must-see film with Emma Stone that you need to see

Admin 5 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Zombieland: Double Tap is a film released in 2019 and direct continuation of the 2009 original.

The film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslinreprising their roles from the first film, alongside the new cast members Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita(Emma Stone) and little rock (Abigail Breslin) will travel from the White House to the heartland of America, facing new types of zombies that have evolved since time has passed, as well as some new human survivors.

But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own sarcastic, makeshift family.

The film is available on Netflix here in Brazil.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 68% based on 232 reviews, with an average rating of 6.21/10.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

The site’s critical consensus reads: Zombieland: Double Tap It makes up for the lack of new brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds some fun twists.”

See the trailer:

Marcus Vinicius

Advertiser, designer, lover of series and films, volunteer at TEDxJoãoPessoa and creator of the website Is Anyone Watching?specializing in series and movies.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Get your popcorn ready: what to expect from the penultimate season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The creators of the series “The Handmaid’s Tale”” have just announced the 6th and final …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved