Neto ‘loses the line’ with cursing and provokes Felipe Melo after own goal in Corinthians vs Fluminense: ‘Bobão’

The midfielder scored the own goal that closed Corinthians’ 3-0 victory over Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians beat Fluminense 3-0this Thursday (15), and went to the final of Brazil’s Cup. On the field, goals from Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Felipe Melo, against, scored. Outside the four lines, provocation.

In addition to Corinthians official profile make fun of Fluminense and Felipe Melo after qualifying, an idol in the history of the São Paulo club poked the tricolor steering wheel.

During the game on your radio, Neto went crazy with the third goal, scored by Felipe Melo, against. The former player lost the line, he hurled curses at the celebration and nudged the steering wheel, calling him a ‘fool’.

“Fool, silly, silly, silly. Our goal has come! Fool’s goal, came. P** what a **, God is us! Oh, it’s Felipe Melo! Silly brat! Thank you Felipe Melo! I’m not silly, I’m Corinthians!”, he added shortly afterwards.

In the end, Neto still pulled Felipe Melo’s votes for Pé de Rato, the worst player in the game. “For me, Pé de Rato was the goofy Felipe Melo, who qualified for Timão”, he said.

Neto and Felipe Melo have exchanged barbs several times. In 2017, the steering wheel, then in palm treeseven called the Corinthians idol a fool in a live interview for the station where Neto works.

“You want a lot of controversy. Especially you guys from the Band. Neto talks a lot of nonsense, he likes to talk nonsense: Felipe Melo this, Felipe Melo that. Neto, I’ll tell you something: you’re a fool”, he said.

Now, Corinthians will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The matches, still without defined orders, will take place on October 12th and 19th.

Fluminense, in turn, is only left with the dispute of the Brazilian championship. The team is in fourth place, with 45 points, the same score as the rival Flamengo.