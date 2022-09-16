“Never mind our bullshit”; Marcos leaves the club and makes ‘special request’ to rival Palmeiras

Ídolo again generated a lot of repercussion on social networks after the definition of the participants in the final of the Copa do Brasil

O palm trees ended up not having success in the Copa do Brasil in 2022, being eliminated by São Paulo in the quarterfinals, but he closely followed his two biggest rivals currently reaching the final: Corinthians and Flamengo. Cariocas passed through Rogério Ceni’s team, while Vítor Pereira’s men eliminated Fluminense.

Due to the elimination of Tricolor last Wednesday (14), Frames did not miss the opportunity to publish on his social network, provoking Cicinho, who is very identified with the people of São Paulo: “Ciço is off line! It’s a friend of São Paulino, the mission was too difficult, beating the guys is already a pain and still having to reverse the difference of 2 goals inside Maraca….sé loko!”wrote the former goalkeeper.

This statement was given as a result of a statement made by the former side: “São Paulo will crush Flamengo inside the Maracanã. It will be 2-0 and São Paulo will qualify on penalties. São Paulo already crushed Flamengo at Morumbi and will crush it at Maracanã. Flamengo found 3 goals (in the first game)”said Cicinho in the “Arena SBT”, last Monday (12).

The former goalkeeper, however, after the classification of Corinthians in front of Fernando Diniz’s team, appeared again, using his official social network to make a specific request to Flamengo: despite the rivalry having increased a lot with the rubro-negro in recent years, he wants at this specific moment to make peace.

“Hi Mengo, never mind our bullshit, let’s be friends?“, posted the idol of Palmeiras. The post, in a short time, generated good laughs among the fans. If the decision of the Copa do Brasil promises to be hot, the final stretch of the Brasileirão will be no different, with Alviverde with great chances of winning the cup if they have a good streak.