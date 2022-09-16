New Estado de Minas newspaper application is now available for readers – Tecnologia

A new application that enhances the user’s experience, with greater agility and the credibility of the news of the State of Mines It is now available for download in virtual stores on all smartphones. The update, released this Thursday (15/9), has an innovative interface that is easier to navigate.
The new EM app is another investment by the Dirios Associados group in the digital market, which already reaches more than 20 million internet users every month, including users who access the site and social networks.
According to the director of operations at Dirios Associados, Alexandre Magno, the main difference in this update is the so-called “UX” (English acronym for “user experience”), which guarantees the best tools and expands the range of possibilities for users.
“The app is much faster. We invested a lot in the design of the interface to make it easier to use and we are very concerned about these usability issues, the so-called ‘UX’. The app became much easier to use, with even better diagrammed news”, explains Alexandre Magno. “It was developed for those who want more agility and practicality when it comes to following their favorite content. With it, the reader can find out from traffic news to updates from his favorite team”, he adds.
How to download the State of Minas application?
The home screen will show the highlights, but just below, in the menu, the reader can directly access columnists, sections, check the printed version of EM and also create their profile, in which they will have access to more features, such as their saved news. and the Subscriber’s Club. In addition, by clicking on each news item, it is possible to comment, save and share the content.
See the main possibilities with app updates:
- Save the news to read more calmly
- Comment and share content
- Receive real-time notifications of the main events of the day
- Activate the screen’s night mode to provide more reading comfort
- Configure font size for a more pleasant experience
- Follow the news in real time in multimedia content (text, image, audio and video) produced by journalists from the State of Minas
- Follow your favorite columnists
- Listening to the news while performing another task
- Option to read the digital version of the printed newspaper, when you subscribe
- Access the benefits card, when you are a subscriber