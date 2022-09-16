New Estado de Minas newspaper application is now available for readers – Tecnologia

Update can be found on Android and iOS (photo: EM/DA Press) A new application that enhances the user’s experience, with greater agility and the credibility of the news of the State of Mines It is now available for download in virtual stores on all smartphones. The update, released this Thursday (15/9), has an innovative interface that is easier to navigate.

The new EM app is another investment by the Dirios Associados group in the digital market, which already reaches more than 20 million internet users every month, including users who access the site and social networks.

According to the director of operations at Dirios Associados, Alexandre Magno, the main difference in this update is the so-called “UX” (English acronym for “user experience”), which guarantees the best tools and expands the range of possibilities for users.

“The app is much faster. We invested a lot in the design of the interface to make it easier to use and we are very concerned about these usability issues, the so-called ‘UX’. The app became much easier to use, with even better diagrammed news”, explains Alexandre Magno. “It was developed for those who want more agility and practicality when it comes to following their favorite content. With it, the reader can find out from traffic news to updates from his favorite team”, he adds.

How to download the State of Minas application?