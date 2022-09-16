Newly arrived technology in Brazil can generate BRL 590 billion in benefits

O 5Ga new generation of mobile internet that has just arrived in Brazil, can generate around BRL 590 billion in benefits per year to the country until 2031. The calculations are from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the business consultancy Deloitte and the federal government.

Read more: Delete now! Apps that put your Android device at risk the most

Another estimate by consultancy Omdia and Nokia shows that the improvements that technology can bring are capable of raising GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth to US$ 1.2 trillion by 2035.

The analysts’ forecast is not linked to the speed potential of the network, but to its ability to connect and automate equipment. This feature allows for greater business productivity and guarantees more profit, benefiting the Brazilian economy.

How can 5G benefit Brazil?

Estimates indicate that 5G enables a connection up to 100 times faster than 4G. In addition to this speed, the technology can be used to connect and automate appliances and equipment, such as machinery used in industries.

The impact will mainly be seen in the logistics sector, where a company will be able to connect from the delivery truck to the cargo ship.

“We will see more and more impact on our economy as these applications become more mature”, says Alberto Silva, a telecommunications specialist at the consultancy Bain & Company.

According to him, the improvements also happen in other parts of the world. “A factory of the FCA group [do Jeep] already uses a private 5G network to replace remote cabling, allowing failures in vehicle components to be identified through high resolution cameras”, he exemplifies.

Another example is the Huawei factory in Sorocaba (SP), which uses the work of 12 autonomous robots connected to the network. The arrival of 5G reduced the delivery time of products by 30% and practically eliminated operational errors, generating a 25% gain in the overall operation of the factory space.