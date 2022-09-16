Nicola reveals the 4 names that are in the club’s sights for 2023 and excites the red-black fans

Flamengo has big plans for the year 2023. In the final of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, in addition to fighting for the Brazilian title, the Rio club wants to continue with the best squad in Brazilian football and, for that, will go shopping at next season, even more so if you win the biggest competition in America.

In an interview with Canal do Benja, Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s strong man, left the fans of the Rio de Janeiro giant very excited by revealing that he will make a great effort to hire a world football star to further strengthen Flamengo. Braz also revealed that, in addition to the world reference, two other good players could arrive at the club in 2023.

“We want to bring 3 players if Flamengo is Libertadores champion. One of them we want to be above average and a world reference”said Braz.

Possible names in Flamengo’s crosshairs

In the face of the director’s interview, names of weights began to gain strength in Flamengo in recent days and Jorge Nicola, journalist, put on a hot plate by revealing 4 names that are in Flamengo’s sights for the year 2023.

Oscar, former big target, tends to be this world-class heavyweight signing that Braz revealed in an interview. In the middle of this window, Fla came very close to an agreement, but depended on a final document, which ended up not happening.

The other three names are old acquaintances of Flamengo fans: Wallace (Udinese), Thiago Mendes (Lyon) and he, Michael, currently performing with the colors of Al-Hilal.

Fla returns to the field this Sunday, against Flu, for the Brasileirão.