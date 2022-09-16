Ninth Russian tycoon found dead of mysterious causes

The new case adds to other big Russian businessmen who died by suicide or unexplained accidents.

A series of mysterious deaths with Russian tycoons adds another victim to the unusual list; the death of the time is that of Ivan Pechorinmanager of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, confirmed last Monday, 12, by a statement from the institution.

“On September 12, 2022, we learned of the tragic death of our colleague, Ivan Pechorinmanaging director of the aviation industry at the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic. […] Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss to friends and colleagues, a great loss to the corporation. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends.”

State media RIA Novosti reported that authorities in Vladivostok located a body on the edge of a village in Beregovoe, with signs of drowning, concluding that the man had died two days earlier. He is the ninth Russian businessman who has died from unexplained accidents or suicide since January this year.

International media draw attention to the connection of six of them being linked to the high levels of the two largest energy companies in Russia, four of which are from Gazprom, which is going through an international crisis due to the embargoes arising from the conflict with Ukraine, and Lukoil, the largest private company. of the oil sector in the country.