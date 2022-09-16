Not quite the ending explained (in detail) » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Warning! SPOILER for Its not good.

Quinn Shephard’s Newest Dark Comedy Its not good ends on a bittersweet note that might leave viewers with some questions. With Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac and Dylan O’Brien, Its not good released on Hulu on July 29 to generally positive reviews from fans and critics. Zoey Deutch’s role as Danni was particularly praised.

Its not good tells the story of Danni Sanders’ rise to internet fame after a fabricated writer’s retreat places her at the scene of a devastating terrorist attack in Paris. Danni at first feels like she should come clean and clear things up, but she eventually leans into the fame offered by faceless followers and pretends to be a traumatized survivor to impress Colin, an influencer she has a crush on. Along the way to internet stardom, Danni meets and befriends a real trauma victim named Rowan. Per Its not good‘s finale, Danni is made to settle the score and becomes one of the most reviled people on the internet.

Its not good‘s cast of characters exists to satirize the culture of internet fame and social media. Shephard wrote the dark comedy to demonstrate the dangers of making trauma victims internet famous and the film examines the issue from a few different sides. By its end, a significant thread is left hanging in hopes that viewers will understand Danni’s motivations. Here it is Its not goodThe ending ‘s explained.

Danni confesses her lies after being threatened by a co-worker who fixed everything. She gets fired from her job, becomes an internet pariah, her information gets leaked, she receives death threats and finally deletes all of her social accounts. With everything going wrong, Danni attends a support group for people like her and realizes she hasn’t really learned any lessons. She decides to apologize to Rowan for everything that happens, but doesn’t after hearing Rowan sing a poem about her.

While not one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, Its not goodThe finale’s has enough meat to intrigue its viewers and make a lasting impression. Rowan’s spoken word poetry is some of the rawest writing on the show and brings a reality to the show that at times feels disconnected from the real world. Ultimately, it’s because of character growth that Danni decides to apologize to Rowan and go to her performance. It’s also due to character growth that Danni ends up not apologizing to Rowan. Rowan’s poetry helps Danni understand that any apology she issued would be for her benefit, not Rowan’s. This is why Danni gets up and leaves the auditorium at the end of the Its not good instead of finding Rowan and apologizing.

Rowan is just one of the internet famous people Danni interacts with on Its not good. Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien plays an influencer named Colin and Danni has a huge crush on him for most of the film. The two bond briefly and it becomes apparent that he is only interested in Danni because of her apparent trauma after the attacks. He exists in the film as a contrast to Rowan’s character: where she is someone thrust into fame because of tragedy, he is an empty shell of a person who has carefully crafted a persona and brand to become famous. Through her interactions with the two, Danni learns a lot about responsibility, fame, and what being a good person is supposed to mean. Colin exists in Its not good to highlight the void of internet popularity and through an awkward sexual encounter, he shows Danni just how fake influencers can be.

Known for her role in the original Amazon Prime movie don’t make me go, Mia Isaac plays Danni’s new friend Rowan. Rowan is a school shooting survivor who found solace and notoriety by writing spoken poetry about her feelings and trauma. Though she has never sought fame and would gladly trade it if it meant she never had to experience the shooting, Rowan tries to use the platform imposed on her to do good, pursuing social reform and political change. Danni originally befriends Rowan because of her fame and piggybacks on her popularity to help her article about the Paris attacks go viral, but ends up growing closer to her because of how genuine and kind Rowan is. After a bad night with Colin, Rowan teaches Danni that doing good is more important than being popular, but the lesson doesn’t catch on until Danni watches her perform at the end of Its not good.

what can cement Its not good as one of the best movies on Hulu is its ending. Viewers may spend the movie finding Zoey Deutch’s Danni irritating and unpleasant, but the end of Its not good suggests that it’s okay for anyone to think what they want about her. She is letting go of what others think and growing up to find herself on her own terms. Her insight into the support group suggests that Danni recognizes the consequences of her actions, but that the lesson is still on the way. Her exclusion from social media and her decision to leave Rowan’s performance unapologetically suggest that Danni is finally on the path to learning something from her misdeeds. When Danni leaves, she is finally freeing herself from the need to be liked by other people.

Its not good presents an interesting core concept, some brilliantly acted characters and a very relevant message for 2022. With great talents like Zoey Deutch and Teen Wolfby Dylan O’Brien, it’s not surprising that Its not good is analyzing so well. Although the movie starts with a warning that the main character is unpleasant, Its not good pulls an interesting bait and changes with its ending that suggests Danni might be getting to a place where she could be nice enough – but also a place where she doesn’t care if other people like her as long as she likes herself. . Its not good is now streaming on Hulu.