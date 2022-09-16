“Now I’m sure he really wants to go back to Fla”; Michael goes ‘crazy’ on the field in Arabia and fans fire comments

The images with the bid are reverberating on social networks by Rubro-Negros fans highlighting the return of the winger to return to the Club

Flamengo remains active in the three main competitions of the season, as it occupies third place in the Brazilian championship with 45 points, nine less than the leader. As well, the finals of the Brazil’s Cup and gives America’s Liberatorsbeing the second consecutive final of the Rubro-Negra team.

These results are directly related to the arrival of reinforcements to the team, as well as the change of command to the coach. Dorival Junior. And recently a player publicly expressed his interest in returning to Brazilian football and, consequently, to the former club, Flamengo. Its about Michaelwhich currently defends the Al-Hilalgives Saudi Arabia.

On the last transfer window, the winger even negotiated with some national football clubs, but was barred by the current team. During the last game of Al-Hilal, the sprinter missed a goal made. Since during a sprint, he left his rivals behind, dribbled the goalkeeper and when finishing, with the free goaljoined out leaving teammates not believing.

O throw reverberated on social media and fans red and black suggested that he may have done it on purpose to return to the team in January. “Michael doing everything he can to get out for free in January. My pinscher is f***”, he wrote.