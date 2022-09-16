Nubank boxes disappear from the app and customers are scared

customers of Nubank got scared last Thursday morning (15) when accessing the fintech app. The boxes and investments, such as CDB, simply disappeared. In the tab dedicated to applications, only the amounts invested in cryptocurrencies were found.

Some users accessed their Twitter accounts to talk about what happened. Many said they got in touch with the roxinho through social media and support. Regarding the disappearance of investments in the application, the company gave the following position:

“We have an oscillation in Caixinhas, don’t worry, ok? I also reported the situation to our internal team and soon the boxes will appear in your app, ok?”

Nubank boxes

At Little boxes Nubank’s initial proposal is to help customers organize their financial goals, so that they separate their money for each specific objective. In short, the Boxes are like savings folders, which can be customized according to the person’s profile.

In addition, the money set aside can pass through income, through investment in an investment, such as Nu Reserva Imediata, which has a return above 100% of the CDI. The boxes can be customized according to each desired goal, and the user can follow the process until his goal is reached.

O Nubank has ready-made boxes for customers. However, there is no limit of folders to be created and they can be customized according to each goal. The ready-made fintech reserve folders are:

Emergency reserve;

Reform the House;

Focus on career;

My dream of consumption;

Take a trip.

It should be noted that they can be useful to help those who want to have greater financial organization in order to achieve specific goals and personal objectives. With the separation of resources, users can have more clarity about the reach of each established target.

Finally, to make sure you have the Caixinhas feature, just open the app and check that the “Caixinhas” button appears on the main interface. If so, just select and then tap on “Start saving”.

It is worth noting that the new service is being gradually released to customers. However, in September, everyone will have the tool available.