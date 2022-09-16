OMG! Blake Lively is pregnant with Ryan Reynolds for the 4th time

Another baby on the way! Blake Lively, our eternal Serena from “Gossip Girl”, surprised everyone by exposing her pregnant belly during the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit this Thursday, the 15th.



Blake Lively is pregnant with her 4th child Photo: Shutterstock / todoteen

According to TMZ, this is the fourth child for the actress with Ryan Reynolds. It is worth mentioning that so far, Blake has not spoken publicly about the pregnancy. Also, it is not known for sure how many weeks the star is.

pic.twitter.com/yx2EJQCg9N

— PopBase (@PopBase)



September 15, 2022



In fact, it seems that the lovebirds are not so willing to comment on this moment. Recently, Lively shared bikini photos without showing any signs of a new pregnancy.

Together since 2010, Blake and Ryan made the union official two years later and are already parents to three girls: James, Inez and Betty. In fact, Ryan recently commented on the importance of spending more time with his daughters.

“The best thing for me is that I don’t want to miss spending time with my kids,” he said and added. “I want my children to have a normal, beautiful life. For many years, when my wife filmed a movie, I didn’t film and stay with the children, and vice versa. So we traded. We never worked at the same time, but we were always far away,” he added.

Finally, the actor ended by reinforcing the need to be present. “Now that they have school, they have a normal life. I think it’s totally important to their development and I really enjoy being a present parent.” Around here, we wish good health to the newest member of the family!