Palmeiras lineup: Abel trains team for classic under the eyes of Lucas Barrios | palm trees

Palmeiras continued their preparations to face Santos, Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque. The activity was seen by Lucas Barrios, who played for Verdão between 2015 and 2016.

The Paraguayan striker recently announced his retirement and wants to become a coach. He asked to follow Abel Ferreira’s routine at the Football Academy, after having already been to clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Barrios should now follow games in Brazil.

1 of 3 Lucas Barrios watches Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Lucas Barrios watches Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

On the field, Abel did technical and tactical activities, before working with set pieces. Without suspension, Verdão has two certain absences at least until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Midfielder Jailson, who is recovering from a knee injury, and midfielder Raphael Veiga, who underwent surgery on his right ankle, are under the care of the Health and Performance Nucleus and will no longer play in 2022.

The likely Palmeiras against Santos should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Scarpa, Dudu and Ron.

2 of 3 Endrick and Danilo during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Endrick and Danilo during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 54 points, eight above Internacional, the current runner-up. There are 12 rounds left for the competition to end.

