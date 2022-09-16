Paul Wesley Reveals “The Vampire Diaries” Encounter

There was a bump of “The Vampire Diaries” recently! The actor Paul Wesleywho played Stefan Salvatore in the series, told the story to US Magazine. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a big meeting. I had dinner the other day at Kevin Williamson [criador da série]with Julie Plec [criadora] and Nina [Dobrev, a Elena Gilbert]“, said.

Paul Wesley spoke about the meeting during an event for his whiskey brand, created in partnership with Ian SomerhalderDamon Salvatore. Ian even joked that he wasn’t invited to dinner, but Paul said yes.

“You’re not very good with texting. He is very busy with his animals and his children. But it was great to see everyone. You see, we are all very busy. We all work really hard so we don’t have big parties or things like that, but we get along well,” he commented.

The actor says that, in addition to Ian Somerhalderwho was recently in Brazil, he is also very close to Nina Dobrev and Michael Malarkey (the Enzo of the series). Asked if he would do a spin-off of “The Vampire Diaries”he, however, said no.

Ian Somerhalder Didn’t Want To Make “The Vampire Diaries”: “Twilight on TV”

Star of the series “The Vampire Diaries”, the actor Ian Somerhalder almost dropped out of the cast – by her own decision! He thought the program would be something like “Twilight on TV”referring to the saga of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, and wasn’t overly interested when he heard about the casting call. He didn’t think it would work.

In an interview with NBC News’ “The Drink” show, he said he only changed his mind when he eventually read the pilot script. he loved. “In short, they sent me the script for ‘Vampire Diaries’. I picked it up and said ‘this is Twilight on TV’ and threw it on the floor. Two days later, I realized, while reading the pilot, how amazing it was. And this character is unbelievable. This guy has the potential to be the coolest character on television…” remember Ian Somerhalder.