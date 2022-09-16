Peacock debuts first teaser for the Vampire Academy series

At San Diego Comic-Con, NBC Universal’s Peacock TV revealed the first teaser for its upcoming upcoming series, vampire academy.

vampire academy is a story of two young women whose friendship and trust are tested at the Vampire Academy in St. Vladimir, a training institute for vampires – the Moroi, and their guardians – the Dhampirs. Part of this unknown world, Lisa, a descendant of a royal bloodline of vampires, and her guardian friend Rose prepare for their education as they face dangerous threats to their lives and relationships.

The trailer features Sissi Stringer (Mortal combat) as Rose Hathaway and Daniela Nieves as Lisa Dragomir. The trailer primarily features Rose’s training as a guardian as she tries to help Lisa navigate the real politics of her world. Other cast members include Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce and Andrew Liner.

The one-and-a-half-minute trailer also gives us a glimpse into the Strigoi vampire race, which, in the novel, comprises a colossal group of bloodthirsty rebels who wish to take control of both the human and vampire worlds. .

The series was developed by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, famous for creating another successful vampire-based television production, the Vampire Diarieswhich ran from 2009 to 2017. The series was filmed primarily in Spain. vampire academy will be available to stream on Peacock starting September 15, 2022.

vampire academy Must impress the audience

Peacock

The series is not the first adaptation of Richelle Mead’s novels. In 2014, The Weinstein Company produced a film of the same name with director Marc Waters and actors Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry in the lead. The film was bombed at the box office and was heavily panned by critics and fans alike. Due to the earlier reception, the studio canceled all plans for a sequel.

Peacock announced a reboot in 2021. Plec reportedly chose Vampire Academy as her project when Universal Television signed her. Now that the teaser is out, fans are hoping the story will be executed fairly. Several differences from the novel are visible in the teaser, including that of a diverse cast that would surely raise hopes among fans. So the show must do justice to the source material while entertaining fans with the adventure story the book promises.

According to the trailer, the show will feature Lisa and Rose facing off against their adversaries as Rose tries to protect Lisa from impending danger. There will be challenges both of them will have to face: Lisa would have to take her place among the royal families, while Rose would be training to carry out her most important task – protecting her friend at all costs.

