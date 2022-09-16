Pezzolano does not list four Cruzeiro holders for a game with CRB

Cruzeiro will have a well-modified team against CRB, this Saturday (17), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL. Paulo Pezzolano chose not to list four players who started in the 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, last Thursday (8), in Mineiro.
Not even defender Z Ivaldo, left-back Bidu, as well as forwards Jaj and Edu are traveling with the delegation. All will be kept an eye on the match against Vasco, scheduled for 9 pm on Wednesday (21), at Gigante da Pampulha.
Among the news are also the presence of left-backs Marquinhos Cipriano, who is fighting to debut with the celestial shirt, and the young Kaiki, 19, who renewed his contract with Cruzeiro last week.
Defender Luis Felipe, right-back Rmulo and striker Stnio, who were left out of recent squads, also reappear on coach Paulo Pezzolano’s list. J Wagner and Fernando Canesin are still out.
Raposa dreams of guaranteeing elite mathematical access in the next round, on September 21 (Wednesday), when they face Vasco, at 9 pm, in Mineiro. For that, you need to beat the CRB and hope for other results.
Cruise related list
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
defenders: Eduardo Brock, Oliveira, Luis Felipe
sides: Geovane Jesus, Kaiki, Marquinhos Cipriano, Rmulo and Wesley Gasolina
midfielders: Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro, Chay, Daniel Jr and Leo Pais
attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Licoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stnio