Pezzolano does not list four Cruzeiro holders for a game with CRB

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Pezzolano promoted surprises in related list for game with CRB Cruzeiro will have a well-modified team against CRB, this Saturday (17), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL. Paulo Pezzolano chose not to list four players who started in the 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, last Thursday (8), in Mineiro.

Not even defender Z Ivaldo, left-back Bidu, as well as forwards Jaj and Edu are traveling with the delegation. All will be kept an eye on the match against Vasco, scheduled for 9 pm on Wednesday (21), at Gigante da Pampulha.

Among the news are also the presence of left-backs Marquinhos Cipriano, who is fighting to debut with the celestial shirt, and the young Kaiki, 19, who renewed his contract with Cruzeiro last week.

Defender Luis Felipe, right-back Rmulo and striker Stnio, who were left out of recent squads, also reappear on coach Paulo Pezzolano’s list. J Wagner and Fernando Canesin are still out.

Cruzeiro remains the isolated leader of Serie B, with 62 points – eleven more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, the first club outside the G4.

Raposa dreams of guaranteeing elite mathematical access in the next round, on September 21 (Wednesday), when they face Vasco, at 9 pm, in Mineiro. For that, you need to beat the CRB and hope for other results.

Cruise related list

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Oliveira, Luis Felipe

sides: Geovane Jesus, Kaiki, Marquinhos Cipriano, Rmulo and Wesley Gasolina

midfielders: Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro, Chay, Daniel Jr and Leo Pais

attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Licoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stnio