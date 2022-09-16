Players agent says on Spanish TV that Vini Jr. “must stop being a monkey” | spanish football

A players agent said on Spanish TV that Vini Jr “has to stop being a monkey”. The comment was made during the edition of the program “El Chiringuito” that aired on Thursday night.

– You have to respect the rival. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil – said Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Association of Player Entrepreneurs.

“Here what you have to do is respect your fellow professionals and stop being a monkey,” he added.

Hours after the comment, on his profile on a social network, he apologized and said that his intention was not to offend the Brazilian player.

– I want to clarify that the expression “make a monkey” that I misused when describing Vinicius’ dance in the celebration of the goals was in a metaphorical way (“to make idiots”). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry! – he wrote.

The celebrations of Vinicius Junior, who usually dances after scoring goals, have been the subject of Spanish news in recent days. This Thursday, Atletico Madrid’s Koke said that there will be confusion if the Brazilian celebrates in this way in the derby between Real Madrid and Atleti that takes place next Sunday, in the Spanish Championship.

– There would be confusion, for sure. It’s normal,” Koke said with a smile.

